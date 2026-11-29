Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Saber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.73 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

More Alphabet News

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Further Reading

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