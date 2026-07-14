Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,470 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $435.00 to $416.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $352.51 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $179.68 and a one year high of $408.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is $371.97 and its 200-day moving average is $336.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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