Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 75,906 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 83,949 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Advisors now owns 7,268 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet News Summary

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.81 and a 200 day moving average of $335.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.73 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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