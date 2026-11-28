Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,565,384 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,914,937,000 after buying an additional 161,339 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,764 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 275,829 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $94,910,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

These are some of the GOOGL headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.81 and a 200 day moving average of $335.45. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.73 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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