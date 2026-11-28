Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,757 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $405.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.73 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $316.81 and its 200 day moving average is $335.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Further Reading

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