Hamilton Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,058 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.1% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,403,303,000 after buying an additional 12,718,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alphabet by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,040,373 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,900,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,704,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 31,745,979 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,058,385,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.73 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Further Reading

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