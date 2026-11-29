Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,081 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 46,804 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $316.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.73 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler set a $345.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are a few of the latest stories about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

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