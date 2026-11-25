Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,257 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,403,303,000 after buying an additional 12,718,127 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,990,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,457,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,721 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,079,800 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,911,467,000 after buying an additional 1,139,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $405.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Latest Alphabet News

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Google’s Gemini 4 Neon is reportedly gaining developer momentum, and Alphabet is expanding AI-powered search using wallet data. These developments could strengthen its AI offerings and create new ways to improve search engagement and monetization. Yahoo Finance article on Gemini momentum Yahoo Finance article on AI search

Google’s Gemini 4 Neon is reportedly gaining developer momentum, and Alphabet is expanding AI-powered search using wallet data. These developments could strengthen its AI offerings and create new ways to improve search engagement and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic and its role as a cloud provider could benefit if Anthropic grows, giving Alphabet potential returns from both its investment and cloud-spending commitments. The Motley Fool article on Anthropic

Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic and its role as a cloud provider could benefit if Anthropic grows, giving Alphabet potential returns from both its investment and cloud-spending commitments. Negative Sentiment: An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.22 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.94. The company has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company reorganized its businesses under the holding-company structure in 2015. Google's products and services include Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play and Google Cloud. The company also generates revenue from digital advertising and offers devices, subscriptions and artificial intelligence products and services.

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