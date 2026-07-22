Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,445 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,013,281 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,441,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,514 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $347.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.65. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.46 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 over the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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