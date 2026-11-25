Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267,172 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,403,303,000 after buying an additional 12,718,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,990,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,079,800 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,911,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $319.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.22 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Top Alphabet Stories

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these stories:

Neutral Sentiment: Australia’s proposed internet-safety legislation could expose Google and Meta to substantial fines over addictive features. The potential financial impact on Alphabet is not specified. The Independent article on proposed Australian fines

Australia’s proposed internet-safety legislation could expose Google and Meta to substantial fines over addictive features. The potential financial impact on Alphabet is not specified. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated deadlines for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action. The complaint alleges Alphabet misrepresented the timing of Gemini 3.5 Pro after a report said the model was delayed. The claims are allegations, not a finding of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. SueWallSt shareholder alert

Several law firms reiterated deadlines for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action. The complaint alleges Alphabet misrepresented the timing of Gemini 3.5 Pro after a report said the model was delayed. The claims are allegations, not a finding of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Commentary continues to question whether Alphabet’s heavy AI capital spending will translate into adequate returns, alongside concerns about search competition and recent earnings shortfalls. These factors may weigh on valuation despite bullish views of the company’s long-term prospects. MarketBeat valuation article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $405.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247 shares of company stock worth $79,238. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company reorganized its businesses under the holding-company structure in 2015. Google's products and services include Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play and Google Cloud. The company also generates revenue from digital advertising and offers devices, subscriptions and artificial intelligence products and services.

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