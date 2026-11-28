CacheTech Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,673 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.73 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $316.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Alphabet News Summary

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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