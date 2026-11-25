Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,810 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Cibc World Market Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $614,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Premier Financial Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic and its role as a cloud provider could benefit if Anthropic grows, giving Alphabet potential returns from both its investment and cloud-spending commitments. The Motley Fool article on Anthropic

Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic and its role as a cloud provider could benefit if Anthropic grows, giving Alphabet potential returns from both its investment and cloud-spending commitments. Negative Sentiment: An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs.

An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs. Negative Sentiment: Commentary continues to question whether Alphabet’s heavy AI capital spending will translate into adequate returns, alongside concerns about search competition and recent earnings shortfalls. These factors may weigh on valuation despite bullish views of the company’s long-term prospects. MarketBeat valuation article

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.22 and a 1-year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company reorganized its businesses under the holding-company structure in 2015. Google's products and services include Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play and Google Cloud. The company also generates revenue from digital advertising and offers devices, subscriptions and artificial intelligence products and services.

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