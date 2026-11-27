E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,743 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Latest Alphabet News

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.73 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $318.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $375.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report