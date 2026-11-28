First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565,384 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 161,339 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of First Trust Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,914,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,764 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 275,829 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $94,910,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 491,287 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $169,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.73 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $316.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

More Alphabet News

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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