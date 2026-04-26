Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,945 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 33,802 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,381 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23,402.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,487,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,513 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 259.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,755,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6%

GOOGL stock opened at $344.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.84 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $309.30 and its 200 day moving average is $304.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here