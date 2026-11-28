Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717,212 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,743 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC now owns 282,840 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $97,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Castlefield Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Castlefield Investment Partners LLP now owns 31,518 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.5% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,397 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.73 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Top Alphabet Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Featured Stories

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