Hikari Tsushin Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,142 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 40,765 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 11.3% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.73 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average of $335.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $445.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $405.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Alphabet Could Be the Safest Way to Own Anthropic

Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Positive Sentiment: Some investors remain constructive: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying the pullback, while a separate report says Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine sharply increased its Alphabet stake. Such buying may support confidence, although it does not resolve the spending concerns. Lebenthal on buying Alphabet Lone Pine raised its Alphabet stake

Some investors remain constructive: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying the pullback, while a separate report says Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine sharply increased its Alphabet stake. Such buying may support confidence, although it does not resolve the spending concerns. Negative Sentiment: AI investment costs and cash flow are the clearest pressure points. Reports cite $51.4 billion in third-quarter capital spending and negative $9.1 billion in free cash flow; rising debt-insurance costs have also fueled concern about how hyperscalers will fund the AI buildout. Alphabet’s spending and cash flow AI debt-insurance costs hit records

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Further Reading

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