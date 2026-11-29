Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,667 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Alliance LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.73 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Latest Alphabet News

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

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