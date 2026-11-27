Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,256 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of Westpac Banking Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,403,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718,127 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,990,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,079,800 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,911,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.73 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

These are some of the GOOGL stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Alphabet Could Be the Safest Way to Own Anthropic

Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Neutral Sentiment: ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. ETF flows in Alphabet

ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also points to slower Search growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services, while several law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action alleging investor harm during specified periods. The notices could weigh on sentiment, but are not evidence that the allegations have been proven. Zacks on Alphabet’s performance and risks Class-action deadline notice

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $445.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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