Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,983 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cadia Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Evansbrook LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Alphabet News

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. ETF flows in Alphabet

ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. Negative Sentiment: AI investment costs and cash flow are the clearest pressure points. Reports cite $51.4 billion in third-quarter capital spending and negative $9.1 billion in free cash flow; rising debt-insurance costs have also fueled concern about how hyperscalers will fund the AI buildout. Alphabet’s spending and cash flow AI debt-insurance costs hit records

AI investment costs and cash flow are the clearest pressure points. Reports cite $51.4 billion in third-quarter capital spending and negative $9.1 billion in free cash flow; rising debt-insurance costs have also fueled concern about how hyperscalers will fund the AI buildout. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also points to slower Search growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services, while several law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action alleging investor harm during specified periods. The notices could weigh on sentiment, but are not evidence that the allegations have been proven. Zacks on Alphabet’s performance and risks Class-action deadline notice

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.73 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $445.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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