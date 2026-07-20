AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Xometry by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,931 shares of the company's stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 694,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 492,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -96.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $4,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,536.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Miln sold 2,392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $223,149.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,131 shares in the company, valued at $16,711,130.99. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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