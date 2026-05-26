AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 24,099 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 593.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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