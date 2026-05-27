AlphaQuest LLC Buys 16,802 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 target price on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hasbro's payout ratio is currently -168.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $19,705,915.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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