AlphaQuest LLC Buys 21,721 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,647 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,497 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,081 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $45,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,464.38. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 322,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,901,001.92. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,081 shares of company stock valued at $738,329. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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