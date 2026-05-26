AlphaQuest LLC Buys 79,791 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 126.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 79,791 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's payout ratio is currently 87.22%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Further Reading

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