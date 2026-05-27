AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,568 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 20,636 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.83.

View Our Latest Report on CMS

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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