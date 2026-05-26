AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 3,491.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,484 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 332,316 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 168,296 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $163.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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