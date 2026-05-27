AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 278.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,059 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 725 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,425,104.70. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $277,448.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,853.20. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:DLB opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The company had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Dolby Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

Further Reading

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