AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 1,093.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,566 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $89,281,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $64,795,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 114.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,548,000 after buying an additional 411,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 129.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 616,219 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,808,000 after buying an additional 348,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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