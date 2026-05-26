AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 32,860 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,354 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,785,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,196,382,000 after buying an additional 383,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,376,000 after acquiring an additional 167,581 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,067,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,188 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,979,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,805,214 shares of the company's stock worth $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 867,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $75.76.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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