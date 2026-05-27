Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

AlphaQuest LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Written by MarketBeat
May 27, 2026
T. Rowe Price Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 211.9% in the fourth quarter, ending with 20,089 shares valued at about $2.06 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" with a consensus price target of $99.54, and several firms recently kept or lowered hold ratings.
  • T. Rowe Price reported solid quarterly results, beating EPS expectations and announcing a $1.30 quarterly dividend payable June 29, which annualizes to a 5.0% yield.
  • Interested in T. Rowe Price Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 211.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,089 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $99.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.T. Rowe Price Group's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 83,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,040.48. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in T. Rowe Price Group Right Now?

Before you consider T. Rowe Price Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T. Rowe Price Group wasn't on the list.

While T. Rowe Price Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026
tc pixel
Energy Security Is Now National Security - Positioning Is Happening Now
Energy Security Is Now National Security - Positioning Is Happening Now
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks Still Under $50 Before the SpaceX IPO
3 Stocks Still Under $50 Before the SpaceX IPO
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines