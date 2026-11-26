Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC - Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,117 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 4,380,241 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Alphatec worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,681.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,605 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 690,038 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,769,971 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alphatec from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Alphatec from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Trading Up 0.7%

Alphatec stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6,752.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski acquired 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 491,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,034.35. The trade was a 13.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Patrick Miles bought 115,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $1,013,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 5,893,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,922,184.31. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and marketing products for spine surgery. Its offerings are intended to support the surgical treatment of spinal disorders and include implants, biologics, instruments and access systems, along with technologies designed to assist surgeons during procedures. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for several surgical approaches and stages of spine care, including systems for planning, accessing and instrumenting the spine.

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