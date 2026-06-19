Alpine Global Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 487.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,588 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,088 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,704,760 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $226,684,000 after buying an additional 466,978 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,843,816 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $66,312,000 after acquiring an additional 401,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,312 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,829,788 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 207,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,602,799 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 224,142 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

See Also

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