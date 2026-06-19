Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MKS by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in MKS by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in MKS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $406.37 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $307.08 and its 200-day moving average is $244.09. MKS Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.49 and a 12-month high of $408.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MKS from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 8,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $2,779,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315.48. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $3,154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,648,694.08. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Further Reading

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