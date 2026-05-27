Alta Advisers Ltd Has $639,000 Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Alta Advisers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,321 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,255,076,000 after acquiring an additional 423,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of INTC opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $620.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. What's Going On With Intel Stock Tuesday?

Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. “Risk Production Phase By 2028”: Intel Stock NASDAQ: INTC Gains as 14A Gets Closer

Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks rallied broadly, with Intel moving higher alongside peers like AMD and Micron as investors rotated back into AI and semiconductor names. Why Qualcomm, AMD, Intel, other AI stocks are surging sharply on Tuesday

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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