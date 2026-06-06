Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 88,783 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,949 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 88,783 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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