AlTi Global Inc. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Edison International $EIX

AlTi Global Inc. cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,538 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,966 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4,909.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,393 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $146,595,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $77.58 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Edison International's payout ratio is 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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