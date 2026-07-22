AlTi Global Inc. Sells 40,032 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 40,032 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.94.

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LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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