Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 952.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,899 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,458,944 shares of company stock valued at $138,141,007. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $368.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here