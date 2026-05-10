Altman Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.05 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $297.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $367.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.94.

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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