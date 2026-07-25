Alto Neuroscience, Inc. $ANRO Stake Boosted by Spruce Street Capital LP

Spruce Street Capital LP increased its position in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Free Report) by 494.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,210 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,102,366 shares during the period. Alto Neuroscience comprises about 7.0% of Spruce Street Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned 4.15% of Alto Neuroscience worth $29,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,687,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANRO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 0.5%

ANRO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $937.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 20.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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