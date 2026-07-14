Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,926 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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