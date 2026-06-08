Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,981 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,242,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2%

MO stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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