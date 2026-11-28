Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,395 shares of the company's stock after selling 401,853 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Altria Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $76.89 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Altria Group

Investors following MO have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Altria’s roughly 5.8% dividend yield may continue to appeal to income-focused investors. One report also noted the stock’s strong year-to-date performance relative to the broader market. Article: America's Best Dividend Company May Get Bigger

Altria’s roughly 5.8% dividend yield may continue to appeal to income-focused investors. One report also noted the stock’s strong year-to-date performance relative to the broader market. Neutral Sentiment: A possible Imperial Brands acquisition could expand Altria’s reach and product portfolio, but discussions are preliminary. Altria has indicated any offer would be in cash and is also discussing a potential purchase of selected assets with a third party; no terms or binding agreement have been announced. Article: Altria faces Christmas Eve deadline for Imperial Brands bid

A possible Imperial Brands acquisition could expand Altria’s reach and product portfolio, but discussions are preliminary. Altria has indicated any offer would be in cash and is also discussing a potential purchase of selected assets with a third party; no terms or binding agreement have been announced. Negative Sentiment: The potential transaction is substantial—Imperial was valued at about £22.6 billion ($30 billion)—and Altria reportedly has until Christmas Eve to decide whether to proceed. The cash cost and deal execution could put pressure on the balance sheet and compete with shareholder payouts. Citi maintained a Hold rating with a $72 price target, citing execution risks. Article: Altria Hold Maintained at $72 as Imperial Brands Deal Offers Strategic Upside but Faces Execution Risks

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Kathryn McQuade acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 114,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,498.98. The trade was a 1.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Freedom Broker upgraded shares of Altria Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.67.

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Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc. is a U.S.-focused tobacco and nicotine company. Its businesses develop, manufacture and sell cigarettes, cigars, oral tobacco products and electronic vaping products, primarily in the United States. Its portfolio includes Philip Morris USA, which makes brands such as Marlboro; John Middleton, known for Black & Mild cigars; and U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company, whose brands include Copenhagen and Skoal. Altria also owns NJOY, an e-vapor business, and works to develop alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

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