Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 384,277 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Nova were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Nova alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter worth $3,686,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nova by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,488 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Nova by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 22,795 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nova

In related news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 426 shares of Nova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the sale, the director owned 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,812.13. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of Nova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total transaction of $781,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,892.64. This trade represents a 18.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,411 shares of company stock worth $1,243,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVMI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $518.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nova

Nova Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $554.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $515.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.61. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $615.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nova wasn't on the list.

While Nova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here