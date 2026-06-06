Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Auxano Advisors LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,011 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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