Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,406 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 25,077 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $255.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,403,934. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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