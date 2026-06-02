Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is F m Investments LLC's 6th Largest Position

F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,586 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of F m Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $261.26 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Amazon, with multiple bullish notes reiterating Buy ratings and higher price targets, citing improving cloud momentum and the potential for newer businesses like supply chain services and satellite internet to become meaningful revenue drivers.

Wall Street remains constructive on Amazon, with multiple bullish notes reiterating ratings and higher price targets, citing improving cloud momentum and the potential for newer businesses like supply chain services and satellite internet to become meaningful revenue drivers. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI story is getting stronger: reports highlighted that its $8 billion Anthropic stake has ballooned in value and that AWS continues to benefit from partnership demand, reinforcing the company’s optionality in artificial intelligence.

Amazon’s AI story is getting stronger: reports highlighted that its has ballooned in value and that AWS continues to benefit from partnership demand, reinforcing the company’s optionality in artificial intelligence. Positive Sentiment: The company also received supportive coverage as a leading long-term AI/data center play, with investors seeing Amazon’s scale in cloud, logistics, and infrastructure as a durable competitive advantage.

The company also received supportive coverage as a leading long-term AI/data center play, with investors seeing Amazon’s scale in cloud, logistics, and infrastructure as a durable competitive advantage. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it has already invested £15 billion in the U.K. toward a planned multiyear commitment, underscoring continued capital deployment into growth and infrastructure.

Amazon said it has already invested in the U.K. toward a planned multiyear commitment, underscoring continued capital deployment into growth and infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Amazon as a high-quality stock after a strong multi-year run, but also noted that the shares are no longer cheap, which may be encouraging investors to take profits or wait for a better entry point.

Several articles framed Amazon as a high-quality stock after a strong multi-year run, but also noted that the shares are no longer cheap, which may be encouraging investors to take profits or wait for a better entry point. Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines about Jeff Bezos-related stock portfolios and Amazon being a top data-center or retail-media name are supportive in tone, but they are mostly commentary rather than new fundamental news.

Some headlines about Jeff Bezos-related stock portfolios and Amazon being a top data-center or retail-media name are supportive in tone, but they are mostly commentary rather than new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters report said the EU may tighten cloud procurement rules in a way that could restrict Amazon Web Services’ access to certain strategic government tenders in Europe, creating a potential regulatory headwind.

A Reuters report said the in a way that could restrict Amazon Web Services’ access to certain strategic government tenders in Europe, creating a potential regulatory headwind. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s recent rocket explosion raised concerns that Amazon’s satellite internet ambitions could face delays, even though management is trying to stay focused on the broader project.

Blue Origin’s recent rocket explosion raised concerns that Amazon’s satellite internet ambitions could face delays, even though management is trying to stay focused on the broader project. Negative Sentiment: Greg Abel’s decision to dump Amazon shares in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio is a modest sentiment negative, though it reflects portfolio allocation choices rather than a new problem with Amazon’s business.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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