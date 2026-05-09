Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's 5th Largest Position

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,214 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.5% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 191,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,241 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

AMZN stock opened at $272.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.55 and a 200 day moving average of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.16 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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