Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Meritage Portfolio Management's 6th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,937 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,378,000. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $3,764,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 297,680 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 36,752 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. President Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $272.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50-day moving average is $227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.16 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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